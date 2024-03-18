comScore            

      Rathikant Basu, who 'fathered the satellite TV revolution in India', dies at 82

      Rathikant Basu, who was 82, was also the executive chairman of Star India between 1996 and 2001.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 11:25 AM
      Rathikant Basu, who 'fathered the satellite TV revolution in India', dies at 82
      Rathikant Basu has also held positions at Doordarshan and Department of Electronics as Director General of Doordarshan and Additional Secretary (1993-1996), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and later as the secretary. (Image source: YouTube)

      Rathikant Basu, who had served as the chairman and chief executive officer of Broadcast Worldwide, has passed away. Basu, who was 82, was the executive chairman of Star India between 1996 and 2001.

      TV personality Vir Sanghvi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his condolences and highlight Basu's impact on an entire generation of media leaders. Sanghvi said, "RIP Mr Basu. Almost all of us who started in television in the Nineties owe him a huge debt of gratitude. He was a visionary who succeeded in both the IAS & the private sector & fathered the satellite TV revolution in India. My condolences to the family."

      He had also held leadership positions at Doordarshan and Department of Electronics as Director General of Doordarshan and Additional Secretary (1993-1996), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and later as the secretary.


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 9:55 AM

