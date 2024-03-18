Rathikant Basu, who 'fathered the satellite TV revolution in India', dies at 82

Rathikant Basu, who had served as the chairman and chief executive officer of Broadcast Worldwide, has passed away. Basu, who was 82, was the executive chairman of Star India between 1996 and 2001.

TV personality Vir Sanghvi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his condolences and highlight Basu's impact on an entire generation of media leaders. Sanghvi said, "RIP Mr Basu. Almost all of us who started in television in the Nineties owe him a huge debt of gratitude. He was a visionary who succeeded in both the IAS & the private sector & fathered the satellite TV revolution in India. My condolences to the family."