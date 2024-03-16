Prasar Bharati gets new chairman: Navneet Kumar Sehgal

In a recent development, the President has appointed Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired IAS officer, as the new Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board.

This appointment comes under the authority of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990.

"President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd.) as the Chairman of Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of hte post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever si earlier," said a media release.

The appointment was made based on the recommendation of a Selection Committee established under the Act.

The Prasar Bharati Board plays a crucial role in overseeing the operations of Doordarshan (television) and All India Radio (radio), both of which fall under the umbrella of Prasar Bharati.

The specific terms and conditions governing Sehgal's appointment will be outlined in the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and any related rules established under this Act.

According to a PTI report, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday chaired a meeting to select the chairman of the country's public broadcaster.