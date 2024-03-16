comScore            

      Prasar Bharati gets new chairman: Navneet Kumar Sehgal

      Sehgal's term will commence upon assuming office and last for three years, or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever comes sooner.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 16, 2024 1:00 PM
      The appointment was made based on the recommendation of a Selection Committee established under the Act.

      In a recent development, the President has appointed Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired IAS officer, as the new Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board.

      This appointment comes under the authority of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990.

      "President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, IAS (retd.) as the Chairman of Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of hte post for a term of three years or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever si earlier," said a media release.

      The appointment was made based on the recommendation of a Selection Committee established under the Act.

      The Prasar Bharati Board plays a crucial role in overseeing the operations of Doordarshan (television) and All India Radio (radio), both of which fall under the umbrella of Prasar Bharati.

      The specific terms and conditions governing Sehgal's appointment will be outlined in the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and any related rules established under this Act.

      According to a PTI report, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday chaired a meeting to select the chairman of the country's public broadcaster.

      The vice president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, heads the selection panel for the post of the Prasar Bharati chairman. The chairperson of the Press Council of India and a nominee of the President complete the three-member panel. The meeting was attended by Press Council of India chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai (retd) and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.


      First Published on Mar 16, 2024 12:00 PM

