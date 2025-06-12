            
E-commerce, retail trade policies under discussions, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has already reached out to the National Traders' Welfare Board to gather suggestions aimed at framing a comprehensive national retail trade policy.

By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2025 10:56 AM
Recognising the dynamic nature of the e-commerce sector, Goyal noted, "We did come out with certain ideas, but I think we will have to revise the policy to make it more contemporary, and it is under discussion."

The proposed national policies on e-commerce and retail trade are currently undergoing discussions, as both policies are interconnected and require updates to match industry developments, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, as per a PTI report.

Recognising the dynamic nature of the e-commerce sector, Goyal noted, "We did come out with certain ideas, but I think we will have to revise the policy to make it more contemporary, and it is under discussion." He further emphasized that the retail trade policy was also under active consideration due to its close linkage with e-commerce.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has already reached out to the National Traders' Welfare Board to gather suggestions aimed at framing a comprehensive national retail trade policy, the report added.

An earlier draft retail trade policy formulated in 2021 aimed at harmoniously developing all formats within the retail sector, enhancing ease of doing business, facilitating quick access to affordable credit, and promoting modernisation and digitisation in retail operations.

Moreover, two prior draft versions of the national e-commerce policy were introduced by the ministry. The first was in 2019, which outlined measures addressing data handling, infrastructure development, marketplace regulations, domestic digital economy stimulation, and promoting exports via e-commerce, the report added.


First Published on Jun 12, 2025 10:54 AM

