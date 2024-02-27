Citigroup onboards Viswas Raghavan as head of banking and executive vice chairman

Citigroup appoints Viswas Raghavan as head of banking and executive vice chairman, where he will be reporting to Jane Fraser, chief executive officer. Peter Babej, chair and Interim head of banking, will assist with the transition before retiring from Citi as previously announced.

In a note to his colleagues at Citi, Fraser stated, "Vis is a proven leader and his appointment is another example of our ability to attract the best talent to our firm. As head of banking, Vis will lead one of our five core businesses, with responsibility for Investment, Corporate and Commercial Banking. In his role as executive vice chair, Vis will help shape and drive our firm-wide strategy and assist me with key strategic initiatives. He will join Citi’s executive management team and serve on the Board of Citi Foundation."

Raghavan will lead the cluster and banking heads across global network alongside Ernesto Torres Cantú, head of international. He will also work closely with David Livingstone and Citigroup's vice chairs.

Raghavan joins from J.P. Morgan, where he most recently was head of global investment banking, after previously having served as co-head of Global Investment and Corporate Banking since 2020. Prior to that, he was appointed head of EMEA investment and corporate banking and Treasury Services in 2012.

In addition to his global banking responsibilities, he was also CEO of J.P. Morgan in EMEA since 2017, working with the bank's senior country officers and business heads to deliver for clients across all lines of business in the region. He first joined J.P. Morgan in 2000 and held senior roles in Debt and Equity Capital Markets globally.