Volvo Cars' customer service head Kalpit Shishodia elevated to director commercial operations

Kalpit Shishodia will oversee all revenue generating functions under sales and service.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 8:38 AM
Kalpit Shishodia, who led the customer service function since 2017, has been promoted to the role of director commercial operations to oversee all revenue generating functions under sales and service.

Volvo Car India, a subsidiary of Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars, has restructured its management team headed by chief Jyoti Malhotra. It has rijigged the leadership through both internal role changes as well as external talent acquisition, the company said.

The exercise carried out over the past few months is aimed to secure long-term strategic transformation and direct-to-consumer online sales, Volva Car India said.

Prashant Khanna has been elevated to the role of director of business transformation and retail development. Khanna, in his new role, is responsible for leading the transformation of the company's retailers from the traditional business model to being profitable partners in its journey of becoming a fully-electric car company. He also leads the implementation of all digital platforms required to support online-direct-to-consumer sales and the consumer relationship.

Jyotsana Singh Kaushik had joined the company as Director of Marketing and PR, with a focus on driving strategic marketing initiatives, in December 2023. Priyankaril Khatri has been appointed as the head of legal.


First Published on Feb 27, 2024 8:38 AM

