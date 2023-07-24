CXO Moves: Exec movements at Dentsu, Wavemaker, GroupM and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Surjo Dutt

Previous: Chief creative officer, FCB India

Present: Chief creative officer - West and South, Dentsu Creative India

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Surjo Dutt in a new role, which will be effective from September 1. His mandate will include collaborating closely with the creative teams and developing transformative solutions.

Aalap Desai

Previous: Chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience

Aalap Desai has moved on from his respective role, and his last working day will be on July 31. Desai has an experience of 15 years and has worked across Publicis, Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra Group, JWT, Leo Burnett, Hotstar, Dentsu Webchutney.

Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta and Shekhar Banerjee

Previous: Chief strategy officer; chief client officer - North and East, Wavemaker

Group-M owned Wavemaker announced a series of key strategic changes to its leadership team. Premjeet Sodhi, chief strategy officer will take on the role of global head of measurement and analytics. In his new role, he will be part of Wavemaker’s global consultancy team.

Mansi Datta will transition into chief strategy officer. She has been heading North and East region operations at Wavemaker since 2020. Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office Head – West, will take on the additional responsibility of managing North and East for Wavemaker India.

Ramsai Panchapakesan

Previous: Senior vice president and national head - integrated media buying, Zenith

Present: Managing partner - investments for Havas Media India

Ramsai Panchapakesan has moved on from his respective role at Publicis Groupe’s Zenith, and has joined Havas Media India in a new role. He comes with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Daily Thanthi, Dainik Jagran, Raj Television Network, Etv Network, GroupM, TV Today, Mindshare and m/SIX. In his new role, he will oversee integrated buying in the North and East markets, along with assuming additional responsibilities for trading.

Sparsh Ganguli

Previous: Business head - Matrix Publicities and Media India (WPP Group), and India head - Astus Media Trading (Joint Venture company with GroupM APAC)

Sparsh Ganguli has moved on from his respective role. Ganguli is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Star TV, Sony Entertainment Television, Sahara One Media & Entertainment, BAG Films, Velocity Entertainment and GroupM - ESP.

Shantanu Deshpande

Previous: Marketing director, urban business line, Michelin

Present: Managing director, Michelin India

Michelin has promoted Shantanu Deshpande in a new role. He is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Shriram pistons & Rings and Tire Centers etc.

Varun Gupta

Previous: SVP - head of growth, Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae

Present: Chief growth officer, Bombay Shaving Company

Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated Varun Gupta as chief growth officer. Gupta comes with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across PepsiCo, Unilever and RP-Sanjiv Goenka.

Abhishek Mehta

Previous: Lead digital marketing, Jubilant FoodWorks

Present: Head - digital marketing, Bagrry's

Bagrry's has appointed Abhishek Mehta in a new role. He comes with an experience of more than a decade and has worked across Wildnet Technologies, AdLift India, 9zest and Fulcro.