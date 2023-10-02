CXO Moves: Exec movements at Ogilvy, Deloitte, Tips, JSW Sports and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Piyush Pandey

Previous: Chairman global creative and executive chairman, Ogilvy India

Present: Advisor, Ogilvy India

Piyush Pandey will move onto an advisory role at Ogilvy India. Pandey will continue to work closely with major clients and the agency’s executive team. He will also be involved with key Ogilvy clients and new business prospects and the creative product of the agency, as reported by Storyboard18.

The restructuring that took place at Ogilvy India will see VR Rajesh take up the mantle of being the chief executive officer. The three chief creative officers, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak have been roped to the Ogilvy Board.

Hephzibah Pathak has stepped into the role of an executive chairperson.

Smita Murarka

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Duroflex

Present: Director, Deloitte

Deloitte has appointed Smita Murarka in a new role. Murarka has worked across brand-comm, Bulchee, Landmark Group, Lifestyle International and MAS Holdings.

Swati Balani

Previous: Creative heads digital, Sideways Consulting

Present: Executive creative director, BBH India

BBH India has appointed Swati Balani in a new role. She has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, DDB, Draft FCB Ulka, Mullen and AutumnGrey.

Anand Singh Saluja

Previous: General Manager, Mediacom

Present: Senior manager - marketing, OPPO India

Anand Singh Saluja joins OPPO India in a new role. He has worked across MindShare, Star News, Network18, Star India and Omnicom Media Group.

Shivani Behl

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Pureplay Skin Sciences (Plum)

Shivani Behl moves on from Pureplay Skin Sciences owner of beauty brand Plum. She has worked at companies like Tata Motor, Reebok India Company, VIP Industries, Reliance Brands, Lakme Lever and Shoppers Stop.

Hari Nair

Previous: Head - TikTok artist services (SoundOn) - Middle East, Africa, Turkey and South Asia, ByteDance

Present: Chief executive officer, Tips Industries

Hari Nair has joined Tips Industries as chief executive officer. He has worked at companies like Spectrum Computer Services, Repro India, Soundbuzz India, Comviva Technologies, Mauj Telecom, Sony Music Entertainment and PPL India.

Arpan Jain

Previous: Executive creative director, VMLY&R Commerce

Present: Chief creative officer, Tribes

Tribes has roped in Arpan Jain in a new role. He has worked across Candid Marketing, Wizcraft International Entertainment, DDB Mudra Group and Geometry Encompass.

Neetu Gursahani

Previous: Head - marketing and public relations, Aachi Masala Foods

Present: Head - marketing and branding, ADF Foods

ADF Foods has brought Neetu Gursahani on board in a new role. She has worked across Kores India, Monginis Foods, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance, Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading, The Nilgiri Dairy Farm, Sahara India, Sri Sri Tattva and Eveready Industries India.

Divyanshu Singh

Previous: Head of sales and marketing, JSW Sports

Present: Chief operating officer, JSW Sports

Divyanshu Singh has been elevated in a new role by JSW Group for JSW Sports. Singh has been a part of companies like Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment and IMG Reliance etc.