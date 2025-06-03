IN PHOTOS: Global business visionaries converge at Storyboard18’s Marquee Nights

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18’s Marquee Nights, a by-invitation series known for its candid dialogues with global business figures, launched its latest edition on June 2 at The Oberoi in Gurgaon.
The evening spotlighted Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Havas, who engaged in a wide-ranging conversation touching on the future of creativity in the age of artificial intelligence and the evolving dynamics of business ties between India and France.
The event drew a curated audience of senior industry leaders and provided a setting for off-the-record conversations, networking and strategic insight into the shifting contours of global media and marketing.
Yannick Bollore, Chairman and CEO, Havas, accompanied by his wife Chloé Bouygues; Rana Barua, Group CEO - India, SE Asia, North Asia, Havas; and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group.
