Storyboard18 Exclusive: Yannick Bolloré headlines Marquee Nights. Don’t miss the highlights!

We will continue acquisition-led strategy in India: Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bollore

Bolloré reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its acquisition-led growth strategy at a time when Havas and Publicis Groupe are reportedly in the final stages of bidding for a 70% stake in the homegrown agency, Madison World. He was speaking at Storyboard18 Marquee Nights.

Paris Saint-Germain and Power of the Collective: Yannick Bolloré on leadership, legacy and loyalty

At Storyboard18 Marquee Nights, Yannick Bolloré likened the success of the current Paris Saint-Germain squad to his own leadership ethos, emphasizing that the strength of the collective outweighs individual brilliance.

Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré signals expansion in India, all eyes on Madison World

As global giants hunt for integrated capabilities, Madison World emerges as the crown jewel in India's ad consolidation race.

"It’s a big bet to kill legacy brands": Havas' Yannick Bolloré on why brand heritage still matters

In an age of agency consolidations and rebranding, Bolloré, Chairman and CEO, Havas, warns against undervaluing legacy brands and stresses the need to stay humble, future-ready, and people-first.

“There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors around AI,” says Havas Chairman and CEO Yannick Bollore

From lighthearted choices about French pastries to reflections on business legacies, Bolloré’s responses painted a portrait of a leader grounded in authenticity and long-term vision.

Clients want business partners, not silos: Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas

Bolloré in a fireside chat during Storyboard18 Marquee Nights discussed how Havas is positioning itself to compete with global advertising giants like WPP and Publicis.

“It’s a relationship for decades”: Yannick Bolloré on India’s strategic role

Reflecting on the state of global affairs, Bolloré contrasted today’s polarized geopolitical environment with the optimism of a decade ago when he first became CEO.

IN PHOTOS: Global business visionaries converge at Storyboard18’s Marquee Nights