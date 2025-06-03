Uber elevates Pradeep Parameswaran to lead global mobility operations

ADVERTISEMENT
Uber has appointed Pradeep Parameswaran as the new global head of its Mobility operations, a move that underscores the ride-hailing giant’s focus on innovation and sustainable urban transport across its core business.
Parameswaran, who previously led Uber’s operations in India and South Asia and later oversaw mobility across the Asia-Pacific region, will now spearhead the company’s global Mobility strategy and operations, covering over 70 countries.
In his new role, Parameswaran will be responsible for advancing Uber’s vision for multimodal transportation including ridesharing and emerging formats with a focus on accessibility, sustainability and efficiency. He will relocate to New York City as part of the transition.
Parameswaran expressed enthusiasm about the expanded mandate. He wrote on LinkedIn, “I’m incredibly excited to lead our global Mobility business… From ridesharing to new modalities, we're committed to building the future of how our cities move – making it more accessible, sustainable, and efficient for everyone.” He also thanked the teams he has worked with during his journey at Uber, noting the experience has prepared him for this next chapter.
This marks Parameswaran’s second stint in the U.S., adding a personal milestone to his professional trajectory. His appointment comes at a time when Uber is doubling down on technology-driven urban mobility solutions amid growing global demand for greener and more integrated transport options.