Dilen Gandhi joins Tasty Bite Eatable as Managing Director

Tasty Bite Eatable, a frozen specialty food manufacturing company has appointed Dilen Gandhi as the managing director. Previously, Gandhi was with Reckitt where he served as regional marketing director - health and nutrition for the South Asia region.
Gandhi, who has a background in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management and marketing communications, started his career at Gillette India as area sales manager.
He joined Procter & Gamble in 2006, where his last position was senior regional innovation brand manager, Always/Whisper - India, Middle East, Africa. He then joined PepsiCo, where his last position was senior director and category head - foods.
Tasty Bite Eatable, established in 1985 was listed as a public limited company. Tasty Bite Food Service was launched in 2006 in India. Mars Inc owns a majority stake in the company. In India, its headquarters are in Pune, Maharashtra.