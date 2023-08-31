comScore

Dilen Gandhi joins Tasty Bite Eatable as Managing Director

Dilen Gandhi was previously with Reckitt, where he was regional marketing director - health and nutrition for the South Asia region.

By  Storyboard18Aug 31, 2023 8:59 PM
Gandhi, who has a background in P&L management, brand strategy, innovation, new business development, key account management and marketing communications, started his career at Gillette India as area sales manager.

Tasty Bite Eatable, a frozen specialty food manufacturing company has appointed Dilen Gandhi as the managing director. Previously, Gandhi was with Reckitt where he served as regional marketing director - health and nutrition for the South Asia region.

He joined Procter & Gamble in 2006, where his last position was senior regional innovation brand manager, Always/Whisper - India, Middle East, Africa. He then joined PepsiCo, where his last position was senior director and category head - foods.

Tasty Bite Eatable, established in 1985 was listed as a public limited company. Tasty Bite Food Service was launched in 2006 in India. Mars Inc owns a majority stake in the company. In India, its headquarters are in Pune, Maharashtra.


First Published on Aug 31, 2023 8:59 PM

