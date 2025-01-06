Dunzo Co-founder Kabeer Biswas set to join Flipkart Minutes as head of operations

Kabeer Biswas, co-founder of the delivery startup Dunzo, is poised to take on a new role as the head of operations at Flipkart Minutes, the quick commerce arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, Moneycontrol reported.

This move marks Biswas’ return to the fast-paced world of rapid delivery after over a decade of building and scaling Dunzo, which he founded in 2014. His departure from Dunzo comes at a time when the company is facing mounting challenges in an increasingly competitive sector. The company has been scaling down operations and struggling to maintain its position in the market amid fierce competition from players like Swiggy Instamart, Zomato-owned Blinkit and Tata BigBasket.

Biswas’ move to Flipkart Minutes comes shortly after his decision to exit Dunzo, where he was the last standing co-founder. The company has struggled with excessive cash burn and has seen its operations hit hard by the competitive landscape. Despite raising over $400 million from investors like Reliance, Google and Blume Ventures, Dunzo faced difficulties maintaining its momentum in the hyperlocal delivery space.

The decision to bring Biswas on board aligns with Flipkart's broader strategy to strengthen its quick commerce offering, which launched in August 2024, several months after its competitors. With his extensive experience in the sector, having helped Dunzo become a formidable player in the rapid delivery market, Biswas is expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to Flipkart Minutes. His knowledge of the industry and operational expertise could provide Flipkart with a competitive edge over rivals like Zomato's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart, which have been dominating the sector for longer.

As per Moneycontrol report, Biswas would work closely with Hemant Badri, senior vice president at Flipkart, who has been overseeing the quick commerce division since 2022. Badri, who heads Flipkart’s supply chain, has been instrumental in the company’s push into the fast-growing rapid delivery market.