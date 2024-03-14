FCB/SIX India appoints Chinmay Chandratre as senior vice president - media

Chinmay Chandratre has joined FCB/SIX India as senior vice president – media. He will head the media vertical for FCB/SIX India across its three offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Bengaluru.

Prior to this role, Chandratre was the general manager at Madison World. With over 14 years of experience, he has worked with companies like Madison World, iProspect and Direxions Marketing Solutions, among others.

Being one of fastest-growing capabilities of FCB Group in India, FCB/SIX India offers a suite of digital services such as Digital Media Planning & Buying, E-commerce Marketing, UI/UX Design & Development, CRM & Martech Solutions, Search Engine Optimisation, App Store & Ecommerce Optimisation, Creative Performance Production Hub, Data Studio and a Command Centre for Listening & Online Reputation Management.

Talking about the hiring of Chandratre, Ankit Banga, chief business officer, FCB/SIX India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chinmay to the team, a testament to FCB/SIX India's commitment to fortifying our media capabilities. Chinmay embodies a fusion of seasoned expertise and dynamic adaptability, poised to navigate the evolving landscape of media and client needs with enthusiasm. Additionally, Chinmay's integrated media approach resonates seamlessly with FCB/SIX India’s view of leveraging digital platforms not only to drive performance but also build brands.”

Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “We are confident that Chinmay's expertise will help us work cohesively with our clients at FCB Kinnect and the FCB Group at large, to strengthen our thesis that media and creative should not be separated in a digital world, and to further the thought process of ‘creativity as an economic multiplier’.”