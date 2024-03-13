Hero Group's Hero Vired appoints Arjun Assi as head of product

Hero Vired, a learntech start-up from the Hero Group has announced the appointment of Arjun Assi as the head of product. Assi will be responsible for driving innovation and excellence within the product and technology team at Hero Vired.

His role will involve spearheading initiatives to enhance accessibility and scalability of Hero Vired's courses.

With more than a decade of experience, Arjun brings to the table a demonstrated expertise in leading product teams and delivering customer delight while achieving high business objectives. Arjun joins Hero Vired from the Scaler Academy where he formerly served as the assistant vice president, product. Apart from Scaler Academy, he has also worked with organisations like Byju’s Exam Prep (formerly Gradeup), Mu Sigma Inc., Times Internet, and the Indian Express.

Akshay Munjal, founder and chief executive officer, Hero Vired stated, "Arjun’s extensive experience and proven track record in driving impactful product strategies and deep understanding of technology align perfectly with our vision of enhancing accessibility and scalability of our products in an ever-evolving ed-tech space. With Arjun's leadership, I am confident that we will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will allow us to build a workforce of the future.”