Flipkart appoints Paytm's Vikash Singh as director - growth

Vikash Singh, who led Paytm as general manager - growth and marketing, has been appointed by e-commerce platform Flipkart as director - growth.

Singh began his career at Sharp Edge and went on to work across DP Technology Corp, Sportzify and Tata Health.

As senior marketing manager at Tata Health, he led the user growth vertical at TATA Health involves user acquisition (performance marketing), engagement & retention, referral and consumer product experience. He led the complete paid media along with organic user growth (SEO). He used a mix of all digital channels along with direct media buys of TV. He also led the complete growth strategy from pre product-market fit stage to currently scaling the business.

Flipkart has seen a series of changes in its executive ranks including Ayyappan R, who served as chief executive officer of Cleartrip and senior vice president of Flipkart Group. He will be stepping down from his position after serving his notice. During his tenure, Ayyappan was also responsible for overseeing and driving the travel players' brand initiatives.