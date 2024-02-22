Flipkart Group's senior vice president Ayyappan R steps down from his position

Ayyappan R, who served as chief executive officer of Cleartrip and senior vice president of Flipkart Group, has stepped down from his position.

On February 20, Storyboard18 reported that the former CEO of Cleartrip was expected to leave the firm. During his tenure, Ayyappan was also responsible for overseeing and driving the travel players' brand initiatives.

He said, "After 11 years, 10 Big Billion Days, 7 different roles, 3 very different companies (Flipkart Myntra Cleartrip) time has come for me to bid adieu to the Flipkart group - the OG of the startup ecosystem in the country. Every aspiring professional in their 20s looks for a dream company to work at. For some it happens and for many it doesn’t. I was lucky in my case to have gotten into my dream space 11 years back. From the day I stepped in to onboard the first seller on the marketplace to the last day of figuring out how to offer the best experience for a traveler, the journey has been so fulfilling and enriching. I came into the org as a maverick go-getter and exiting now as a well rounded executive (I would like to believe so)."

Ayyappan went on to reminisce the period where he joined in as a senior manager 11 years back and went on to become a CEO. He stated, "Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip is an emotion for me and will always be that way. Thanks to all the brand partners, seller partners and the ecosystem to have given me so much support. Together we all have made Flipkart the No.1 e-commerce platform in the country, No.1 smartphone player in the country, No. 1 laptops retailer in the country, we moved Cleartrip from No.4 to No.2 OTA in the country, we transitioned Myntra from a fashion player to a lifestyle destination and the list goes on."

The erstwhile CEO of Cleartrip will be starting up since he always wanted to be an entrepreneur. "Flipkart has churned out several entrepreneurs in the past and am happy to join this list. It will be in the consumer tech space and it’s something that I’m super passionate about solving and I believe it’s a massive problem that’s not solved yet. Watch out for this space for the next big update :)," he added.