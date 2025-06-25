InMobi appoints Kunal Nagpal as Chief Business Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
InMobi has elevated Kunal Nagpal to the role of Chief Business Officer. This appointment signals the company’s intent to bring more coherence and synergy to its expanding suite of advertising products, including InMobi Exchange, InMobi DSP and the fast-growing Glance AI, its generative AI-powered commerce platform.
Nagpal’s new role comes as part of a broader go-to-market realignment, designed to break silos and drive a seamless, full-funnel advertising experience for clients globally. He will spearhead monetisation strategies for Glance, while overseeing the integration of the company’s demand- and supply-side platforms, along with its first-party advertising stack.
Nagpal brings to the role a proven track record within InMobi, having spent the past five years steering the growth of InMobi Exchange. Under his leadership, the Exchange grew to become the world’s second-largest full-funnel mobile SSP, extending its footprint beyond mobile and in-app inventory into a multi-format, global ecosystem.
This structural shift reflects a market-facing consolidation strategy, positioning InMobi to better serve marketers with a more connected, data-driven advertising delivery pipeline. By merging its core ad tech components under a single business head, InMobi aims to offer greater operational efficiency and smarter AI-driven insights across platforms.