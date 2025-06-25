            

InMobi appoints Kunal Nagpal as Chief Business Officer

Nagpal’s new role comes as part of a broader go-to-market realignment, designed to break silos and drive a seamless, full-funnel advertising experience for clients globally.

By  Storyboard18Jun 25, 2025 2:12 PM
InMobi appoints Kunal Nagpal as Chief Business Officer
Nagpal brings to the role a proven track record within InMobi, having spent the past five years steering the growth of InMobi Exchange.

InMobi has elevated Kunal Nagpal to the role of Chief Business Officer. This appointment signals the company’s intent to bring more coherence and synergy to its expanding suite of advertising products, including InMobi Exchange, InMobi DSP and the fast-growing Glance AI, its generative AI-powered commerce platform.

Nagpal’s new role comes as part of a broader go-to-market realignment, designed to break silos and drive a seamless, full-funnel advertising experience for clients globally. He will spearhead monetisation strategies for Glance, while overseeing the integration of the company’s demand- and supply-side platforms, along with its first-party advertising stack.

Nagpal brings to the role a proven track record within InMobi, having spent the past five years steering the growth of InMobi Exchange. Under his leadership, the Exchange grew to become the world’s second-largest full-funnel mobile SSP, extending its footprint beyond mobile and in-app inventory into a multi-format, global ecosystem.

This structural shift reflects a market-facing consolidation strategy, positioning InMobi to better serve marketers with a more connected, data-driven advertising delivery pipeline. By merging its core ad tech components under a single business head, InMobi aims to offer greater operational efficiency and smarter AI-driven insights across platforms.


Tags
First Published on Jun 25, 2025 2:12 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

Brand Makers

Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

Brand Makers

Piyush Goyal says India set to be third-largest economy by 2027

Piyush Goyal says India set to be third-largest economy by 2027

Brand Makers

Mercedes-Benz appoints Brendon Sissing as the VP - Sales & Marketing, India

Mercedes-Benz appoints Brendon Sissing as the VP - Sales & Marketing, India

Brand Makers

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares his life's boldest bet, 'Biggest risk we took was...'

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani shares his life's boldest bet, 'Biggest risk we took was...'

Brand Makers

S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative

S4 Capital's Monks India onboards Sandipan Bhattacharyya as India Head - Creative

Brand Makers

Arvind Gupta steps down as independent director at ONDC

Arvind Gupta steps down as independent director at ONDC