Geetika Mehta becomes Nivea India's new MD

Nivea India has appointed Geetika Mehta as managing director. Mehta joins the German personal care brand from Hershey India, where she was the managing director.

Prior to Hershey, Mehta has over 18 years of experience at Hindustan Unilever where she handled increasing responsibilities of commercial and consumer marketing within HUL. She has experience in food and homecare categories in diverse markets including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa. She was also the general manager for Unilever's Home & Hygiene business, where she delivered market-leading results on both the top and bottom lines and helped to position the category for long-term growth. She is an alumnus of Sriram College of Commerce, Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

On her new role Mehta said, “I am thrilled to join NIVEA India, a brand synonymous with trust and quality in skincare. As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying NIVEA's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians.”

Last year, Neil George, who was MD at Nivea India, moved to join Abbott. Nivea set up shop in India in 2006. It considers itself as a challenger brand in India, said Sunil Gadgil, marketing director, Nivea India in a recent chat with Storyboard18.