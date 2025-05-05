Marico Board approves re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as MD and CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Marico Limited announced that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 2, 2025, approved the re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as the managing director and chief executive officer for a further period of two years, from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2028. This is as per the information filed with the stock exchanges on May 2, 2025.
Gupta joined Marico in 2004 as the head of marketing and was elevated to CEO of India Business in 2007. Since 2014, Gupta has been the MD and CEO of the company.
In Q4FY25, revenue from operations was at ₹2,730 crore, up 20 percent YoY, with underlying volume growth of seven percent in the India business and constant currency growth of 16 percent in the international business.
In FY25, revenue from operations was at ₹10,831 crore, up 12% YoY, with underlying volume growth of five percent in the India business and constant currency growth of 14 percent in the international business.