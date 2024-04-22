Gen AI startup Onetab strengthens its leadership team

Onetab, the Generative AI SaaS startup kick-started by Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil has appointed three new senior members to strengthen its India operations. Harish Chouhan joins as senior team lead, Pratish Gopinath comes on board as vice president – corporate development and Ankita Phanse joins as head human resources – strategy & planning of Onetab starting this financial year.

This team expansion comes as a step towards Onetab’s long-term growth strategy across India and global markets, stated the company.

Chouhan comes with over 17+ years of industry expertise which spans across multiple domains. He holds strong leadership acumen that motivates cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality results leveraging his familiarity with agile tools like Jira and Trello.

Prior to Onetab, he was with Panamax Infotech, Linkites Pvt. Ltd, and InfoBeans Systems India Pvt Ltd. At Onetab he will be collaborating closely with the leadership team where he will contribute to strategic planning and execution along with fostering innovation, promoting excellence, and staying abreast of market trends and customer needs.

Gopinath will be based out of Bangalore where he will be spearheading the Bangalore office opening and hiring process. He will also look into identifying and executing strategic partnerships, investor and VC relations and hosting Onetab’s latest initiative One Bharat across multiple cities across India.

Phanse comes with over seven years of comprehensive experience in and around the scope of HR operations and Generalist HR affairs. She holds an MBA with dual specialization in HR and Finance, and her key role at Onetab is to leverage her expertise to develop and implement HR policies/processes and programs fostering a positive work culture at OneTab.