Genpact's Piyush Mehta's role expands as country manager, India

Genpact, a global professional services and solutions firm, announced the expanded role of its CHRO, Piyush Mehta, to country manager, India, effective immediately.

In 2023, Genpact opened and scaled three new operating centres in Tier 3 cities in India, including Madurai, Jodhpur, and Warangal – expanding its talent base and footprint, and contributing to the region’s economic development.

“India remains a strategic talent market for Genpact, and we believe people are the greatest assets for us and our clients,” said BK Kalra, president and chief executive officer, Genpact. “Piyush has a successful track record of building and growing our talent ecosystem over the last 25 years. His experience will be invaluable as we strengthen Genpact’s foundation in India.”

As Genpact’s CHRO, Mehta has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s Human Resources strategy. In his expanded role, he will leverage his expertise to drive Genpact’s AI-first strategy in India, driving value for key India stakeholders while continuing to lead the company’s HR function globally.