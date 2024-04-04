comScore            

      InMobi elevates Aditya Varadarajan to director - India & SEA

      Previously, Aditya Varadarajan heading business development and account management across India & SEA for Microsoft Advertising at InMobi.

      Aditya Varadarajan started his career at Google as risk analyst and his innings at InMobi started off in 2019 as senior manager account management.

      Aditya Varadarajan has been promoted to the position of director - India & SEA.

      The role entailed working with platform leads and the executive team to maintain the yearly operating plan. He collaborated with Microsoft leadership and structured quarterly and annual business and marketing plans. He managed the team to deliver performance as per the yearly plan and deliver strategic projects on new business initiatives.

      He said, "In the expanded charter, I'd be focusing on accelerating growth for Microsoft Advertising in high potential regions like India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam. Additionally, as we execute our growth strategies we will be expanding our team by adding Sales managers across Singapore and Indonesia, who will be responsible for new acquisitions and increasing the adoption of Microsoft Advertising propositions like Display, Online Video, Native Ads, CTV and Search."

      Varadarajan started his career at Google as risk analyst and his innings at InMobi started off in 2019 as senior manager account management.


