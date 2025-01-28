Global AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

The world of creativity, innovation, and leadership will take center stage in March 2025 at the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025. Hosted by Network18 Media & Investments Limited, this event will celebrate the transformative power of creativity, exploring how it can drive meaningful change, solve real-world challenges, and inspire bold visions for the future.

SEE MORE: GLOBAL PIONEERS SUMMIT

Slated to be an unmissable platform for thought leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from across business, marketing, advertising, tech, and academia, the Summit is all about exchanging ground-breaking ideas and building connections that matter.

Adding gravitas to the event's stellar line up is Daniel Hulme (PhD), a globally recognised expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an investor in emerging technologies, celebrated for his ground-breaking contributions to AI-driven solutions.

As CEO of Satalia, Hulme has continuously pushed the boundaries of how cutting-edge innovation can shape new possibilities.

In 2021, when Satalia joined WPP—the world’s largest marketing services group—Hulme assumed the role of Chief AI Officer. He is now at the helm of defining, identifying, and curating AI capabilities across the organization, harnessing technology for positive societal and business impact.

A pivotal figure in academia, Hulme has over 25 years of experience in the field. He received his Master’s and Doctorate in AI at UCL, served as Director of UCL’s Applied AI MSc (Business Analytics), and is currently UCL’s Computer Science Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

He also lectures at the London School of Economics’ Marshall Institute, where his courses focus on leveraging AI to solve business and social challenges.

Beyond academia, Hulme is an Impact Board Member of the Computer Science department at St Andrew’s University and is regularly invited to share insights at high-profile events, including Google conferences and TEDx talks.

Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is a celebration of trailblazers and their ideas. The exceptional line-up of speakers includes Diageo India's current managing director and CEO Hina Nagarajan, Nestle India's chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan; Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India; Ogilvy’s Global CEO Devika Bulchandani; Sir Martin Sorrell of S4 Capital; and CRED's Founder and CEO, Kunal Shah.

With cutting-edge conversations and panels featuring experts from across industries, the summit promises to deliver actionable insights and inspiring conversations.