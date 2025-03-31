            
IN PHOTOS: At Global Pioneers Summit, visionaries chart the future of business and creativity

From the chiefs of Nestle, Diageo, Colgate, PepsiCo, Zetwerk and CRED to AI visionaries, marketing mavens, top creators, ad legends and leading global agencies' CEOs, the brightest minds converged at the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit for an action-packed day of meaningful dialogues on creativity, commerce and culture.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMar 31, 2025 10:08 AM
(From left to right: Nestle India's chairman and managing directr Suresh Narayanan, Ogilvy's global CEO Devika Bulchandani, PepsiCo India & South Asia's CEO Jagrut Kotecha, and Colgate-Palmolive(India)'s MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan)

On March 28, business leaders and creative minds converged at the Trident, BKC, for the Global Pioneers Summit, an event dedicated to exploring the transformative power of creativity in shaping the future of industries. The gathering underscored the importance of innovation, urging individuals and businesses alike to think boldly, act decisively, and craft a vision with purpose.

Positioned as a premier forum for the forces driving business evolution, the summit shone a spotlight on India's growing influence on the global stage. With its rapidly expanding landscape of innovation and ingenuity, India has become a crucible for brands that are making their mark worldwide.

The event featured an array of distinguished speakers, including Suresh Narayanan of Nestlé India, Hina Nagarajan of Diageo India, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive (India), Jagrut Kotecha of PepsiCo India, and advertising luminaries Prasoon Pandey, Devika Bulchandani and Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy. Their insights addressed pressing issues facing the industry, offering a roadmap for businesses navigating an era of disruption and change.

Take a look! And catch the full coverage here: Global Pioneers Summit 2025

images.storyboard18.com

Three eminent leaders captured in one frame ! Nestle India's chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan were all smiles with Diageo India's managing director and chief executive officer Hina Nagarajan, with Diageo India's chief marketing officer Ruchira Jaitly 'smilingly' photobombimg.

images.storyboard18.com

Diageo India's Nagarajan, Nestle India's Narayanan captured in discussion with PepsiCo India & South Asia's chief executive officer Jagrut Kotecha.

images.storyboard18.com

And, the luminaries stand tall and pose together before the start of the event.

images.storyboard18.com

The event opened up with a keynote from Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, GOI where he stressed, "India's creative minds are driving the country's economy. And, today India is the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world."

images.storyboard18.com

Diageo India's Nagarajan engaged in a fireseide chat with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani on the topic 'Empowering Growth through Innovation & Sustainability for a Viksit Bharat'.

images.storyboard18.com

Colgate-Palmolive India's Narasimhan spoke on 'Unleashing Purposeful Innovation: The Intersection of Creativity and Technology.' During the fireside chat with anchor and deputy editor of CNBC-TV18 Shruti Mishra, she touched upon the fact that only one in five consumers take proper care of their oral health.

images.storyboard18.com

Nestle India's Narayanan spoke on 'What sets Indian talent and leadership apart on the world stage'.

images.storyboard18.com

The audience witnessed two luminaries, Nestle India's Narayanan and McCann Worldgroup's chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, Prasoon Joshi engage in a fireside chat on 'The Power of Poetry and Creative Influences that fuel innovative-thinking in business'.

images.storyboard18.com

images.storyboard18.com

PepsiCo India and South Asia's Kotecha presented and then engaged in a fireside conversation on 'Redefining business impact: The Role of partnerships in empowering communities.'

images.storyboard18.com

Founder of CRED Kunal Shah at the Global Pioneers Summit on AI, its uses, the future of creativity and 'Engaging the affluent in a post-AI world'.

images.storyboard18.com

Well-known cinematographer Priya Seth, who is also the sister of Ogilvy's global CEO Devika Bulchandani was seen at the event. Devika was also accompanied by her mother.

images.storyboard18.com

A panel discussion on 'AI v/s Human Creativity: Who truly drives the future of marketing?' moderated by CNBC-TV18's senior anchor Shibani Gharat, included Daniel Hulme, CEO, Satalia; Chief AI Officer, WPP; and Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India; Sanjay Menon, managing director, Publicis Sapient India; Rohit Bhasin, President - Head Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and CMO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

images.storyboard18.com

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist, biographer and Storyboard18's book reviewer who reviews books in her weekly column 'Bookstrapping'. At the Global Pioneers Summit, she engaged in a virtual fireside chat with Michael Sheldrick, author and founder of Global Citizen.

images.storyboard18.com

In a special keynote address, Ogilvy's global CEO Devika Seth Bulchandani stressed upon 'Great Marketing isn't just seen. It's Felt."

images.storyboard18.com

Ogilvy's megastars (Bulchandani and chief advisor Piyush Pandey) share a candid moment on the dais.

images.storyboard18.com

Ogilvy's Bulchandani introduces her talented and well-known cinematographer sister Priya Seth on the stage and shares a warm embrace as Ogilvy's Pandey smilingly looks at.

images.storyboard18.com

Shubhranshu Singh, CMO, CVBU, Tata Motors, moderated a panel discussion with Ogilvy's Bulchandani and Pandey.

images.storyboard18.com

In a fireside chat, renowned creator Raj Shamani, addressed the challenges of creators today and 'The Creative Blueprint: Engineering Impact & Influence'.

images.storyboard18.com

WPP's Hulme giving a special address on 'Rethinking AI and its impact on business and humanity.'

images.storyboard18.com

A panel discussion on 'Transforming for the future: Emerging trends in AI Tech', featured Ajay Dang, president and head - marketing, Ultratech Cement; Vrijesh Nagathan, chief information and digital technology, Marico; Kedar Ravangave, executive vice president - marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Anuradha Aggarwal, director - user growth and chief marketing officer, Amazon Pay; and Sundar Srinivasan, vice president, Microsoft AI & Search.

images.storyboard18.com

Ogilvy's chief creative officer Sukesh Kumar Nayak was all smiles at the event.

images.storyboard18.com

Ogilvy's Pandey captured listening intently.

images.storyboard18.com

CNBC-TV18's Shibani Gharat moderated a panel discussion on the 'Future of Media: Driving Performance and Brand Equity', with Saurabh Khattar, country manager, IAS India; Tushar Malhotra, director - sales and marketing, Bisleri International; MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank.

images.storyboard18.com

(From left to right: Adarsh Atal, Nitesh Tiwari and Shriram Iyer)

The exclusive BTS of Dream11's blockbuster campaign from the makers: Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani in a special chat Adarsh Atal, group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures; Nitesh Tiwari, film director, screenwriter and lyricist; Shriram Iyer, co-founder, ZeroFifty Mediawork,

images.storyboard18.com

Zetwerk's Amrit Acharya engaged in a fireside chat on Made in India, Built for the World, with bold and candid statements.

images.storyboard18.com

(From left to right: Niraj Ruparel, Arvind Iyer, Sheetal Vanwari and MVS Murthy)

Federa Bank's CMO MVS Murthy, Piramal Finance's CMO Arvind Iyer, Awfis' CMO Sheetal Vanwari and WPP & GroupM India's creative tech lead Niraj Ruparel enlightened the audience on 'AI as the New Frontier: The Future of Customer Experience and the Promise of Personalization'.

images.storyboard18.com

(From left to right: Srinjoy Das and Rahul Mathew)

Srinjoy Das, associate director - marketing, Krafton India, and Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, engaged in a panel discussion on 'Leveling Up: The Future of Gaming in India - Creativity, Community and Brand Engagement'.

images.storyboard18.com

Shaun Dix, Ipsos global leader in creative excellence delivered a special address on 'Misfits and the Machine: The role of AI in creative advertising'.


First Published on Mar 31, 2025 9:59 AM

