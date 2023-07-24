Google lays off director of news Madhav Chinnappa

American multinational technology company Google has laid off its director of news, Madhav Chinnappa. He has been associated with the search giant for 13 years. Chinnappa took to LinkedIn to announce his exit.

"I am leaving Google as part of the #googlelayoffs. I am on gardening leave at the moment which allows too much time to contemplate work, career, life etc. In the end, I am proud of what I have been able to achieve during my almost 13 years at Google," he says on LinkedIn.

With an experience of more than two decades, Chinnappa started his career at Associated Press Television News, and moved on to work at United Business Media. Then, he joined BBC where his stint lasted for almost a decade and he worked as head of business development and rights.

During his period at BBC, he oversaw the management and development of key broadcast partner relationships, led responsibility on all of BBC News key agency contracts and took responsibility on all commercial revenues into BBC News.