Kantar predicts human creativity will be as crucial as tech in 2025

In an age defined by innovation, automation, and algorithmic precision, the media industry is now being reminded of a critical truth: technology alone won’t shape the future. According to Kantar’s Media Trends and Predictions 2025 report, human creativity, strategic insight, and empathy will be just as essential as any new tool or platform.

The report emphasizes that while media consumption continues to shift rapidly—driven by streaming, connected devices, and on-demand content—the ability to meaningfully engage fragmented and fluid audiences will increasingly depend on human-led storytelling, brand-building, and content design.

“2025 will require a balance between leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering human expertise and creativity,” Kantar states, calling attention to the need for hybrid thinking in a hybrid media world.

Whether it’s the saturation of streaming platforms, the fragmentation of Connected TV (CTV), or the declining dominance of linear television, the underlying theme is the same: audiences are changing faster than the platforms serving them.

The challenge now isn’t just about scale or reach—it’s about understanding people in deeper, more dynamic ways. As the lines blur between creator and consumer, platforms and publishers must rethink what it means to deliver value.

Kantar’s insights suggest that in a crowded ecosystem, those who marry data with creativity, automation with authenticity, and innovation with intuition will lead.

Media today is not merely a one-way broadcast. Audiences expect personalised, immersive experiences—but also human relevance. This is why even as artificial intelligence shapes ad targeting and content recommendation, it is human creativity that defines resonance.

For instance, while Connected TV offers precision targeting and streaming platforms explore monetisation through gamified experiences or merchandise, it’s ultimately the quality of content and storytelling that will determine success.

Creativity as a Competitive Advantage As advertisers navigate shrinking budgets and tighter ROI pressures, original ideas, relatable narratives, and bold creative risks will become differentiators. Kantar warns that over-reliance on automation may alienate rather than attract audiences if not grounded in emotional intelligence and cultural insight.