            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • hero-vired-appoints-prakhar-kasar-as-chief-executive-officer-38091

      Hero Vired appoints Prakhar Kasar as chief executive officer

      Prakhar Kasar has a track record of driving business success at Pepsico and MakeMyTrip.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2024 6:00 PM
      Hero Vired appoints Prakhar Kasar as chief executive officer
      Prakhar Kasar, CEO – Hero Vired

      Hero Vired announced the appointment of Prakhar Kasar as its Chief Executive Officer. Prakhar comes with more than 16 years of experience in driving business growth across the sales, marketing, and revenue streams.

      Prakhar has extensive experience in the FMCG and E-commerce sectors and he has had stints at Pepsico and MakeMyTrip. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Hero Vired seeks to expand its reach and impact in the rapidly evolving online education universe.

      Commenting on Prakhar’s appointment, Akshay Munjal, Founder – Hero Vired, stated: “In today’s rapidly evolving job market, innovative and effective upskilling solutions are the need of the hour. Prakhar’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional degrees and real-world employability. His proven ability to scale businesses and build high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to take Hero Vired to new heights.”

      Outlining his strategy, Prakhar Kasar, CEO – Hero Vired, emphasized a two-pronged approach: “In the immediate future, we’ll focus on enhancing B2C offerings, particularly our live learning experiences that cater to a premium audience. This builds on Hero Vired’s existing strengths while setting the stage for broader expansion. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities in the B2B and B2I markets, as well as potential to reach new consumer segments.”

      Highlighting the core mission, Prakhar added, “At its heart, Hero Vired is about democratizing education. We remain committed to providing quality learning opportunities that are accessible and relevant to the Indian context. In a world increasingly shaped by AI and facing a challenging job market, our role in upskilling and reskilling professionals is more crucial now than ever.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 29, 2024 4:20 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Marico's ad spend rises by 13% in FY24; Foods, premium personal care brands take lead

      Marico's ad spend rises by 13% in FY24; Foods, premium personal care brands take lead

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's brand and marketing investment up 180bps to 15.1%, focused on Power Brands

      Unilever's brand and marketing investment up 180bps to 15.1%, focused on Power Brands

      Brand Makers

      No impact on CSK ownership in UltraTech Cement and India Cements deal: Reports

      No impact on CSK ownership in UltraTech Cement and India Cements deal: Reports

      Brand Makers

      Nykaa's Falguni Nayar ceases to be Dabur's non-exec independent director after completion of second term

      Nykaa's Falguni Nayar ceases to be Dabur's non-exec independent director after completion of second term

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Samir Singh to leave the FMCG giant after 27 years

      Unilever's Samir Singh to leave the FMCG giant after 27 years

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: How the world ran out of everything by Peter S Goodman

      Bookstrapping: How the world ran out of everything by Peter S Goodman

      Brand Makers

      LTIMindtree appoints Karan Rajpal as senior director

      LTIMindtree appoints Karan Rajpal as senior director