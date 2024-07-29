Hero Vired appoints Prakhar Kasar as chief executive officer

Hero Vired announced the appointment of Prakhar Kasar as its Chief Executive Officer. Prakhar comes with more than 16 years of experience in driving business growth across the sales, marketing, and revenue streams.

Prakhar has extensive experience in the FMCG and E-commerce sectors and he has had stints at Pepsico and MakeMyTrip. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Hero Vired seeks to expand its reach and impact in the rapidly evolving online education universe.

Commenting on Prakhar’s appointment, Akshay Munjal, Founder – Hero Vired, stated: “In today’s rapidly evolving job market, innovative and effective upskilling solutions are the need of the hour. Prakhar’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional degrees and real-world employability. His proven ability to scale businesses and build high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to take Hero Vired to new heights.”

Outlining his strategy, Prakhar Kasar, CEO – Hero Vired, emphasized a two-pronged approach: “In the immediate future, we’ll focus on enhancing B2C offerings, particularly our live learning experiences that cater to a premium audience. This builds on Hero Vired’s existing strengths while setting the stage for broader expansion. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities in the B2B and B2I markets, as well as potential to reach new consumer segments.”