How did Emirates become ruler of the skies?

The Gulf is known for its abundant oil resources. However, being solely dependent on these resources wasn’t enough. Realising this, Dubai started to diversify its economy through trade and tourism. Enter Emirates.

Emirates has capitalised on Dubai’s strategic location — it is situated between Asia, Africa, Oceania and Europe. Emirates not only leveraged its connectivity but also incorporated world-class amenities, including offering in-flight entertainment and premium services like luxurious seating accommodations, and much more.

From a marketing lens, Emirates has overpowered other carries with its brand sponsorships. Through sports sponsorships, Emirates further sealed the deal with brand awareness and brand recall. Increased media attention through sporting events was a smart marketing move on Emirates’ part.

One of the premier league football clubs, Arsenal, and Emirates have extended their sponsorship deal. The size of the deal is speculated to be in excess of £200 mn ($280 mn). The Emirates name will be displayed on the shirts and kits of all Arsenal teams until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Football club Real Madrid has renewed a sponsorship deal with Emirates airline until 2026. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier’s logo illuminates the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players.

To encourage and share the positive values of football, AC Milan has collaborated with Emirates by showcasing the iconic Emirates "Fly Better" logo on the men's First team's playing jerseys. The Emirates branding is also displayed on youth jerseys across all national and international AC Milan academies around the world.