Raj Shamani: Podcaster basking in the virality of his Vijay Mallya interview

When Raj Shamani, one of the country's most-followed content creators, sat down for a four-hour conversation with Vijay Mallya, the fugitive businessman and former head of Kingfisher Airlines, the internet took notice. The interview ignited debate around the role of digital influencers in journalism, drew criticism for soft-pedaling a controversial figure, and, perhaps most notably, cemented Shamani’s place among the country’s most visible online personalities.

A former soap salesman turned podcast host, Shamani has built a sprawling media presence since launching his show Figuring Out in 2021. The podcast, which features conversations on personal growth, business and success, has hosted guests ranging from tech icons like Bill Gates to Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan. It is distributed on major platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Now counted among India’s top digital creators alongside Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) and Masoom Minawala, Shamani’s audience includes more than 11 million YouTube subscribers and 3.7 million Instagram followers as of June 2025. His estimated net worth, according to industry estimates, stands at ₹91 crore (approximately $11 million).

A Business Born of Necessity

Shamani’s entrepreneurial instincts emerged early. At 16, after his father suffered a serious health crisis, he began selling soap door-to-door in his hometown of Indore to help support the family’s chemical trading business. He later launched his own product line, Jadugar Drop, and formally joined the family’s FMCG company, Shamani Industries.

But his most pivotal move came when he turned to social media. Posting motivational content, business advice and entrepreneurial stories, Shamani built a loyal following across platforms. His online presence eventually evolved into a monetizable venture, with revenue streams ranging from advertising to branded content and venture investments.

Shamani also co-founded House of X, a startup aimed at helping digital creators build their own direct-to-consumer brands. He earns income through sponsorships on his podcast — with brands like Policybazaar and Angel One among past partners — as well as through YouTube ad revenue, reportedly generating more than ₹20 lakh annually.

His overall earnings today exceed ₹1 crore per month, with projections placing his annual income at over ₹15 crore.

Success and Scrutiny

But Shamani’s rise hasn’t been without controversy. In April, Reckitt Benckiser India filed a lawsuit against him, dermatologist Manjot Marwah and another influencer over comments made during a podcast episode that criticized Dettol antiseptic liquid. Marwah had referred to the product as a “floor cleaner” and claimed it could “burn wounds and delay healing.” Both Marwah and Shamani later told the Delhi High Court they were willing to remove the content.

In addition to digital content, Shamani has invested in real estate, stocks and early-stage startups. He has also collaborated with fintech and investment platforms including CRED, CoinDCX and Groww.

Frequently profiled in business media — including Forbes India, Entrepreneur, and BusinessWorld — Shamani has delivered four TEDx talks and was once the youngest Indian to speak at the United Nations Youth Assembly.