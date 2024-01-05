iD Fresh Food appoints Rajat Diwakar as India CEO; PC Musthafa takes on global CEO role

iD Fresh Food announced today the appointment of industry veteran Rajat Diwaker as the India CEO. Rajat is an industry veteran with a career spanning over two decades in the FMCG industry. In his last role, he served as the Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited. He is also a director on the board of Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Bangladesh.

PC Musthafa, wholed iD Fresh for nearly two decades takes on the role of Global CEO while continuing to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Musthafa will be responsible for global expansions, building food-tech capabilities, strategic acquisitions, inspiring organizational culture and driving iD Fresh’s innovations for the global market.

As part of its growth strategy, iD Fresh will also appoint dedicated Business Heads and CEOs for each International market. In fact, the company is in the process of hiring its US CEO. Currently, over a third comes from revenues outside India. The plan for 2024 is to enter new markets, such as Singapore and Australia, while expanding its footprints in the existing markets.