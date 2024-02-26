India's first female 'chief creative officer', FCB's Swati Bhattacharya bids farewell to network agency life

The first woman chief creative officer of an Indian advertising agency, Swati Bhattacharya has decided to leave the network agency world. Bhattacharya was leading FCB India as its creative chair.

Bhattacharya will step down from her role as creative chairperson for FCB India to take some personal time. Since joining the agency in 2016, Bhattacharya's tenure at FCB Group India has been marked by significant contributions that have propelled the agency to new heights.

She played a crucial role in shaping the agency's creative reputation and bringing international recognition through path-breaking campaigns, while her keen insights and bold approach to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the organisation, inspiring creativity and pushing boundaries. She will remain at the agency until the end of March.

Commenting on the development, Dheeraj Sinha, group CEO of FCB Group India and South Asia, said: "It's always a pleasure to see our leaders moving up and taking on greater challenges. Udayan and Anusheela are two creative leaders who have amazing talent and energy, and have continually demonstrated a future-thinking approach. With their enthusiasm and passion for creating globally competitive work for our clients, I am convinced they will help write a new future for FCB India and the FCB Group overall."

"We are grateful to Swati, who has played a pivotal role in shaping FCB India's creative direction and fostering a culture of creativity and excellence. She helped put the agency on the global creative map, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavours," Sinha continued.

Last year saw a huge shake-up in leadership after Dheeraj Sinha joined as chief of FCB from Leo Burnett, owned by rival holding company, Publicis Groupe. Storyboard18 was the first to report about Sinha’s move and the change in role for his predecessor Rohit Ohri.