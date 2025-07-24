Jeff Bezos eyes buying CNBC after turbulent run with The Washington Post, say reports

ADVERTISEMENT
A decade after acquiring The Washington Post, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly setting his sights on another media asset—CNBC. According to The New York Post, the billionaire is exploring a potential bid for the financial news network, which is set to become part of a newly spun-off media entity from Comcast.
The development follows Comcast’s 2023 announcement to spin off several cable properties, including CNBC, MSNBC, USA Network, and E!, into a new publicly traded company named Versant. The new company will be led by NBCUniversal executive Mark Lazarus. Sources close to the matter suggest Bezos’ interest is squarely focused on CNBC, with insiders noting that the network’s business-oriented, neutral tone aligns with his strategic media interests.
Bezos’ current media holding, The Washington Post, has been under scrutiny amid reports of editorial clashes, subscriber losses, and internal layoffs. The paper is said to have lost over 300,000 subscribers in recent years. Efforts led by Bezos and CEO Will Lewis to shift the paper toward a more centrist, pro-capitalist editorial stance have faced resistance both internally and externally.
In that context, CNBC could represent a fresh and more stable addition to Bezos’ media portfolio. A network known for programming such as Squawk Box and Mad Money, CNBC may help reshape Bezos’ image as a media proprietor, offering a "credible, neutral voice" to counterbalance criticism that his existing assets skew left.
Despite these signals of interest, no official offer has been made to Comcast or Versant. Legal and financial constraints also loom large—Versant faces a two-year restriction period during which selling assets like CNBC could lead to significant tax penalties.