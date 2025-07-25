Poco India Chief Himanshu Tandon resigns, set to join Nothing in August

ADVERTISEMENT
Himanshu Tandon, who led Poco India, has resigned from his role and is expected to join rival London-based tech brand Nothing in August to lead its CMF division, Moneycontrol reported.
Tandon’s departure marks the second high-profile exit from Xiaomi India in less than a year, following former president Muralikrishnan B’s exit in November 2024. A core member of the founding team at Poco, Tandon took charge of its India operations in 2022 and played a pivotal role in strengthening the sub-brand’s identity and driving volume growth, even as Xiaomi’s overall market share faced sustained decline.
He reported to Sandeep Singh Arora, who joined as Xiaomi India’s Chief Business Officer from Samsung in January 2025.
Tandon’s exit comes at a time when Xiaomi is undergoing a strategic shift, refocusing on the premium segment and realigning its value proposition to revive profitability in the Indian market. While Xiaomi’s flagship brand Redmi continues to struggle, particularly in offline retail, Poco has emerged as a rare bright spot, helping sustain shipments through its performance-driven devices catering to younger audiences.
Tandon’s move to Nothing, a brand gaining momentum among urban youth for its design-first approach, comes on the back of stellar Q2 performance by the company. Nothing recorded 229% year-on-year growth, driven by its CMF lineup including the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.
Neither Poco, Xiaomi, nor Nothing officially commented on the development.