Sona Comstar AGM: Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur seeks deferment amid allegations of coercion

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur has sought the deferment of the annual general meeting of 'Sona Comstar', scheduled for Friday, 25 July. According to the media reports, Kapur objected to the AGM, saying it's a period of deep mourning for the family. She wrote an email alleging 'coercion, misuse of documents and attempts to usurp family legacy' amid vulnerable times.

Rani Kapur is the majority shareholder in the Sona Group as per her late husband's will. She alleged that since her son’s death, she has been denied access to accounts and crucial documents.

"The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she wrote in the letter.

She further mentioned that some individuals are misrepresenting themselves as representatives of the family to push appointments to the company's board, taking her into consideration.

"I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the board," she added.

Rani Kapur has asked for the deferment of the AGM for two weeks to allow for proper information to be gathered.

Further she warned, if the board members ignore her mail, "I would be left with no other option but to assume that it was a conscious decision taken by you to the detriment of the company and the family," she warned in her letter.