Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 11:13 AM
Tata Group emerges as most attractive employer's brand in the country (Picture: Moneycontrol)

Tata Group has emerged as India’s most attractive employer brand, according to the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025 findings. As per the survey, Tata Group bagged the highest points across top-3 employee value proposition drivers, such as financial health, career progression opportunities, and reputation.

Google India stood as the first runner up, followed by Infosys. Whereas IT services giant Wipro bagged the 7th spot, and Reliance Industries stood at the 8th spot. The findings also revealed that the State Bank of India has entered the list of top 10 employer brands, as the only public lender.

Randstad Employer Brand Research is based on the insights of more than 170,000 respondents across 34 markets, including 3,500-plus in India.

The report also underscored the increased trend of job-switching. 47% of Indian employees planned to switch jobs in the first half of 2025, with both Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (50%) displaying a strong intention to switch employers.

On AI usage, the report said that millennials are the active users of the technology, with a 13% increase over the previous year. The expectation of AI’s impact remains high, with 38% of employees feeling that AI is impacting their work significantly.

Work-life balance continues to emerge as the universal top priority for talent across industries. However, differences in role expectations remain--talent involved in sectors like manufacturing, automobile, light industrial, supply chain & logistics, heavy industry, energy & infrastructure, and skilled trades, emphasize job security. However, talent involved in sectors like pharma, healthcare & lifesciences, finance/ITeS, global capability centres, business consulting, engineering, sales, trade & marketing, BFSI, wholesale, retail, design, and R&D, places greater importance on strong management and career growth.


First Published on Jul 25, 2025 11:12 AM

