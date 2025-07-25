            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • have-created-more-billionaires-on-my-management-team-than-any-ceo-in-the-world-nvidias-jensen-huang-76929

'Have created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world': Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said the success of Nvidia has translated into significant financial rewards for those in leadership.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 2:45 PM
'Have created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world': Nvidia's Jensen Huang
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia

Jensen Huang, the founder of semiconductor giant Nvidia, has said that he has created more billionaires than any other company in the world. Huang said the success of Nvidia has translated into significant financial rewards for those in leadership.

In an event hosted by the All-In Podcast team and a consortium of tech leaders and lawmakers known as Hill and Valley Forum, Huang said, "I have created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in world", Huang said when asked about the effectiveness and value of smaller AI teams. He said success in Artificial Intelligence does not depend on size, but structure, focus and access to capital.

Citing expample of OpenAI and Deepseek, he said such organisations started with about 150 researchers, and added, "it's more than enough to build a company having global influence if the set up is right".

Further, the CEO of Nvidia stated that he also rewards high-performing employees with surprise stock options and restricted stock units.

"I review everybody's compensation up to this day. I use machine learning as I sort through all 42,000 employees," he mentioned.

Huang said he prefers increasing the operating expenses to take care of the employees.

"100% of the time, I increased the company's spend on operating expenses, and the reason for that is because if you take care of people, everything else takes care (of itself)," Huang added.

He keeps the communication lines at Nvidia as open as his favourite diner. "The more direct reports the CEO has, the less layers there are in the company," he quipped, showcasing his belief that a well-informed team leads to a well-performing company.

Huang founded Nvidia in 1993, whose valauation has crossed $4 trillion at present. Under his guidance, NVIDIA is now at the forefront of the accelerated computing and generative AI, transforming industries and impacting lives across the globe.


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2025 2:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Pepe Jeans India appoints Rakesh Jallipally as CEO

Pepe Jeans India appoints Rakesh Jallipally as CEO

Brand Makers

We are open to sharing our AI models with the Global South: S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY

We are open to sharing our AI models with the Global South: S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY

Brand Makers

Sula Vineyards' premium wine range, The Source, sees 50% growth in FY25

Sula Vineyards' premium wine range, The Source, sees 50% growth in FY25

Brand Makers

Satya Nadella says Microsoft layoffs ‘weighing heavily’ on him amid AI restructuring

Satya Nadella says Microsoft layoffs ‘weighing heavily’ on him amid AI restructuring

Brand Makers

DLF's Westpark sells out: 416 units booked for over Rs 2,300 crore in Mumbai

DLF's Westpark sells out: 416 units booked for over Rs 2,300 crore in Mumbai

Brand Makers

Sam Altman sounds alarm over AI dependence among teens, calls it 'bad and dangerous'

Sam Altman sounds alarm over AI dependence among teens, calls it 'bad and dangerous'

Brand Makers

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report