'Have created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world': Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, the founder of semiconductor giant Nvidia, has said that he has created more billionaires than any other company in the world. Huang said the success of Nvidia has translated into significant financial rewards for those in leadership.

In an event hosted by the All-In Podcast team and a consortium of tech leaders and lawmakers known as Hill and Valley Forum, Huang said, "I have created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in world", Huang said when asked about the effectiveness and value of smaller AI teams. He said success in Artificial Intelligence does not depend on size, but structure, focus and access to capital.

Citing expample of OpenAI and Deepseek, he said such organisations started with about 150 researchers, and added, "it's more than enough to build a company having global influence if the set up is right".

Further, the CEO of Nvidia stated that he also rewards high-performing employees with surprise stock options and restricted stock units.

"I review everybody's compensation up to this day. I use machine learning as I sort through all 42,000 employees," he mentioned.

Huang said he prefers increasing the operating expenses to take care of the employees.

"100% of the time, I increased the company's spend on operating expenses, and the reason for that is because if you take care of people, everything else takes care (of itself)," Huang added.

He keeps the communication lines at Nvidia as open as his favourite diner. "The more direct reports the CEO has, the less layers there are in the company," he quipped, showcasing his belief that a well-informed team leads to a well-performing company.