DLF's Westpark sells out: 416 units booked for over Rs 2,300 crore in Mumbai

Real estate developer DLF Ltd has reported a complete sell-out of its Mumbai project, the ‘Westpark', launched on 17 July this year. According to the developers, it sold all four towers, clocking sales of more than Rs 2,300 crore.
"Initially, we launched only two of the four planned towers, but due to exceptional demand, we brought all four towers to market, resulting in the sell-out of all 416 units," DLF Home Developers' Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri said.
DLF's Westpark is a part of a 10 acre master plan, comprising eight towers. In the first phase, the developer introduced 37-storey towers, including 416 residences. The project included a mix of 3 and 4 BHK residences in the 1,125-2,500 sq ft carpet area and penthouses.
Located in Andheri, the premium residential project also comprises 845 carparking spaces, with separate visitor parking.
The project will also feature a 50,000 sq ft clubhouse equipped with wide range of amenities, including co-working spaces, lounges, yoga studios, etc.
Last month, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) gave approval to DLF to build 416 apartments across four towers.
DLF announced its re-entry into the Mumbai real estate market in July 2023. In 2005, the realty firm had purchased 17 acres of prime mill land in Lower Parel at a National Textile Corporation auction for Rs 704 crore. After 2008 economic crisis, it sold the land to Lodha also known as Macrotech Developers, for Rs 2,700 crore in 2012.