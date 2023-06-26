Landor & Fitch elevates Lulu Raghavan as VP, APAC

Landor & Fitch has elevated Lulu Raghavan as vice president (APAC). In a LinkedIn post, Raghavan shared, “I am grateful for this opportunity to collaborate more closely with Jonathan Cummings and the APAC Executive team to accelerate growth. I am excited about the immense potential that this diverse region presents and I’m looking forward to immersing with our key clients across APAC - building transformative brands and creating new cultural bridges.” She added, “ A huge thanks to my entire team, my global and regional colleagues, clients, mentors, partners and friends who have supported me over the years. Looking forward to making an impact in my new role while continuing to learn and to grow every day! #landorandfitch”