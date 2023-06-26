comScore

Landor & Fitch elevates Lulu Raghavan as VP, APAC

Lulu Raghavan was previously the managing director of the brand and design specialist group.

By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2023 9:54 AM
Raghavan labels herself as a ‘brand evangelist’.

Landor & Fitch has elevated Lulu Raghavan as vice president (APAC). In a LinkedIn post, Raghavan shared, “I am grateful for this opportunity to collaborate more closely with Jonathan Cummings and the APAC Executive team to accelerate growth. I am excited about the immense potential that this diverse region presents and I’m looking forward to immersing with our key clients across APAC - building transformative brands and creating new cultural bridges.” She added, “ A huge thanks to my entire team, my global and regional colleagues, clients, mentors, partners and friends who have supported me over the years. Looking forward to making an impact in my new role while continuing to learn and to grow every day! #landorandfitch”

Raghavan was previously the managing director of the brand and design specialist group. Raghavan, who describes herself as a brand and design evangelist was associated with Landor Associates for over 20 years. Prior to that, she was also associated with Ogilvy Consulting.


First Published on Jun 26, 2023 3:30 PM

