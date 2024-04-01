Lenovo India appoints Priya Tikare as director and head of HR

Lenovo India, the global technology powerhouse, announced the appointment of Priya Tikare as its director and head of human resources (HR), Lenovo India. Based in Bangalore, she will lead all HR functions for the India business, serving as both the Head of HR and Site HR Leader.

Lenovo aims to create more job opportunities as a part of its planned multi-year investment in the region, introducing more than 1,000 technical jobs in the next few years. Tikare will play a key role in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent, thereby reinforcing India’s position as the technology hub for the world, stated the company in a release.

Announcing the appointment, Subhankar Roy Chowdhury, executive director and head HR - Asia Pacific & Japan said, "Priya already enjoys the advantage of knowing Lenovo deeply both from a cultural and business lens. Her proven leadership capabilities make her an exemplary choice to lead our HR team in India. Lenovo India is in a very exciting space right now, and we are looking at consolidating our talent strength in order to unfold the next chapter of innovation in Lenovo’s journey. We are confident that she will play a pivotal role in building a smarter and high-performing workforce that fuels our continued growth and success."

In her new role, Tikare will not only ensure optimal employee experience and rigor in operational smoothness but also set a stronger foundation for the already ongoing efforts to bring in more diverse and inclusive talent across the value chain. She will lead innovation within the talent management ecosystem at Lenovo India, as the world shifts towards a dynamic future of jobs.

Her focus will center around developing programs and systems that empower employees, foster collaboration, and enhance overall productivity. With AI at the forefront of Lenovo's strategy, Tikare's talent management expertise is key in building a skilled future-ready AI workforce within Lenovo India.

Tikare said, "India is a powerhouse of talent and I am truly excited to work with a dynamic, diverse and sharp team that will play a significant role in Lenovo’s global growth story. Collaborating closely with the leadership team, my focus will be on nurturing a culture of innovation and teamwork, harnessing technology's transformative capabilities to chart a path toward future success. We have a skilled talent workforce in India, and I am committed to empowering them to realize their full potential through meaningful opportunities and impactful initiatives."