L'Oreal India's Pankaj Sharma elevated to MD - Consumer Products Division for Australia, NZ

L'Oreal India's Pankaj Sharma has been elevated to the position of managing director - Consumer Products Division for Australia and New Zealand. Sharma is succeeded by Raagjeet Garg who will take over as Director – Consumer Products Division (CPD) for the beauty major's India market. The division includes brands L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Make Up. Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, said, “Over the last four years, Pankaj Sharma has played a vital role in shaping our strategic omni-channel direction and growth of our consumer products’ portfolio. He has a proven track record of leading teams to provide exceptional innovation and experiences for our consumers. We wish him success in his new assignment.”