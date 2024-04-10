L'Oreal India's Pankaj Sharma elevated to MD - Consumer Products Division for Australia, NZ

L'Oreal India's Pankaj Sharma has been elevated to the position of managing director - Consumer Products Division for Australia and New Zealand. Sharma is succeeded by Raagjeet Garg who will take over as Director – Consumer Products Division (CPD) for the beauty major's India market. The division includes brands L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Make Up. Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, said, “Over the last four years, Pankaj Sharma has played a vital role in shaping our strategic omni-channel direction and growth of our consumer products’ portfolio. He has a proven track record of leading teams to provide exceptional innovation and experiences for our consumers. We wish him success in his new assignment.”
Sharma, a veteran with L’Oréal India and previously head of the Garnier & Maybelline New York brands, has worked across sales and marketing functions. In his last role, he focussed on building brand salience and driving consumer engagement while expanding L’Oréal’s footprint in India through new growth drivers like e-commerce. Sharma has also had a stint in Singapore, where he was responsible for driving the growth story for Garnier in South Asia.