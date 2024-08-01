Lulu Raghavan elevated to president for Landor APAC

Brand transformation and design agency Landor has promoted Lulu Raghavan to President of APAC. Raghavan has spent over two decades at WPP-owned Landor, many of those years as the managing director for Landor India. Throughout her tenure, she has held various roles across several key markets, including San Francisco, New York, London, and Mumbai. In the new role, she will remain based in Mumbai and report to Christian Schroeder, Global President of Landor.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be stepping into the role of President APAC at Landor!," said Raghavan, thanking the leadership of Jonathan Cummings who she worked with closely over the past five years - first as MD of Landor India and then as his Vice President. She added, "We have a wonderfully talented and diverse team across our region and long client relationships that I’m excited to build further, together. I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Christian Schroeder and the Global Leadership Team of the Landor Group as well as our WPP leaders. So, so grateful for this opportunity!"