Madison Media appoints Puja Rai as chief strategy officer

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has appointed Puja Rai as their chief strategy officer. She will be based in the agency's Mumbai office and will report to Vikram Sakhuja, partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.

Nagaraj Krishnamurthy will continue to mentor the analytics and automation space as he transitions into running an MSME performance business.

Rai is a seasoned media professional with over 20 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in marketing, strategy, analytics. In addition to rich experience with Mindshare as partner client Lead, Lodestar, Star TV, INX Media, Quantemplate and IMRB, Rai was also an entrepreneur.

Commenting on the appointment, Sakhuja said, “Excited to have Puja join us as Madison’s CSO. Her skills in Analytics, Brand building, Research, Strategy, Automation combined with experience across both Agency Media Owner and Advertiser organisations makes her ideally suited to add value to our Clients’ strategic challenges.”