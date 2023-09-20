comScore

Madison World appoints Manish Menon as vice president - human resources

In this role, he will work closely with the leadership to craft and execute the People & Culture strategy and spearhead the Talent team's efforts.

Sep 20, 2023
Manish Menon has worked for organizations like GroupM, Alembic Pharma, Parle Agro, and Viu (OTT) before joining Madison World.

Madison World has announced the appointment of Manish Menon as Vice President of Human Resources. He will be based in the Agency's Mumbai office.

Menon is experienced working in diverse sectors, including media agencies, brands, and consulting. With extensive experience in talent strategy, learning and development, human resources technology, and talent acquisition, in this role, he will work closely with the leadership to craft and execute the People & Culture strategy and spearhead the Talent team's efforts. He has worked for organizations like GroupM, Alembic Pharma, Parle Agro, and Viu (OTT) before joining Madison World.

Announcing Manish's appointment, Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World, said, "We have a number of new initiatives planned for Madison to face the ever-changing environment we live in. Manish joins us at the right time and his agency experience will help him head the function effectively to even further help our Clients improve ROI on their Brand investments."

Speaking about his new role at Madison World, Menon said, "I am thrilled to join Madison at a time when the company is poised to grow significantly across all of its businesses, and I am fully committed to elevating People as the company's defining characteristic in the industry."


First Published on Sep 20, 2023

