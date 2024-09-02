            

      Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

      Mohit holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

      “I have long admired Meesho’s transformative impact on e-commerce in India,” said Mohit Rajani. “The company’s mission to democratize internet commerce resonates deeply with my passion for creating meaningful products. I am excited to work with Meesho’s talented team to build innovative solutions that empower millions of Indians.”

      Meesho, India’s only true e-commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of Mohit Rajani as Chief Product Officer (CPO). A seasoned product and technology expert, Mohit joins Meesho with a distinguished track record of building high-impact products at globally acclaimed tech companies such as Meta, Google and Carta. In his role as CPO, Mohit will lead Meesho’s product organization, overseeing the product management, design, and analytics teams.

      “We are thrilled to welcome Mohit to the Meesho family. Mohit’s leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience and building a world class product organization as we continue to scale our platform.” said Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho.

      Prior to joining Meesho, Mohit held significant leadership roles at several global technology leaders. At Meta, he led the messenger’s monetization initiative, scaling it into a multi-billion-dollar business from the ground up. Prior to that he was part of the core team at Instagram that launched ads and business products, expanding the platform to over one million advertisers. Most recently, at Carta, Mohit managed a diverse product portfolio and spearheaded initiatives including international expansion and new Generative AI-enabled products.

