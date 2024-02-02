Meesho’s Lucky Saini elevated as head of marketing and growth at CheQ

Lucky Saini, who served as vice president and head of brand at Meesho, has been promoted to the position of head of marketing and growth at CheQ, a fintech company. In his role, Saini is leading all marketing and growth efforts at CheQ.
In January 2023, Saini had joined the company as marketing advisor and investor on a part-time basis where his responsibilities involved being strategic advisor to the founder and the marketing team. He worked on the brand strategy and launch plan and helped the marketing team solve key business or consumer problems.
Saini began his career at Technopark Advisors, Star TV Network, Autumn Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather, Manipal Global Communication, Flipkart, Dentsu and Vedantu.
During his stint at Meesho, Saini launched its sale event charter and took Amazon and Flipkart sale events head on with a marque sale event property.
Saini holds a master of business administration degree in marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management.