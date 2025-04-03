Meta's head of AI research head steps down, creating key vacancy amid AI expansion

Joelle Pineau, the leader of Meta's Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) group, has revealed plans to leave the company after eight years of service.

Pineau, who has spearheaded the company's AI research since early 2023, will continue her role until May, marking a significant moment as Meta accelerates its investments in artificial intelligence.

Her departure comes at a crucial time when AI is a central focus for the company, which is competing fiercely with tech giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Elon Musk's xAI.

Pineau’s group, FAIR, plays a critical role in advancing Meta’s AI technologies, with efforts spanning voice translation, image recognition, and the development of Llama, Meta’s open-source large language model.

The team is also pioneering research in what Meta refers to as "advanced machine intelligence"—the development of AI systems capable of human-like cognition.

Pineau’s leadership in this space has been central to Meta’s AI ambitions, and her departure raises questions about the future direction of the company's AI initiatives.

In her farewell note to colleagues, Pineau explained that her decision to leave was motivated by a desire to create space for others to take the reins as the company enters a new chapter. "Today, as the world undergoes significant change, as the race for AI accelerates, and as Meta prepares for its next chapter, it is time to create space for others to pursue the work," she wrote. Pineau also shared her announcement on social media, citing the need to "observe and reflect" after her departure.