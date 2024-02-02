Mondelez International onboards Brian McNamara to its board of directors

American multinational confectionery company Mondelez International has brought Brian McNamara on the list of board of directors, which became effective from February 1.
McNamara, who is currently the chief executive officer of Haleon, a British multinational consumer healthcare company, started his career at Procter & Gamble and then joined Novartis as senior vice president, general manager, OTC (Over-The-Counter) North America.
Then, he joined GSK as head of Europe and Americas at GSK Consumer Healthcare.