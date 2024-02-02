comScore

Brand Makers

Mondelez International onboards Brian McNamara to its board of directors

Brian McNamara is the chief executive officer at Haleon.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 9:18 PM
Mondelez International onboards Brian McNamara to its board of directors
Brian McNamara joined GSK as head of Europe and Americas at GSK Consumer Healthcare.

American multinational confectionery company Mondelez International has brought Brian McNamara on the list of board of directors, which became effective from February 1.

McNamara, who is currently the chief executive officer of Haleon, a British multinational consumer healthcare company, started his career at Procter & Gamble and then joined Novartis as senior vice president, general manager, OTC (Over-The-Counter) North America.

Then, he joined GSK as head of Europe and Americas at GSK Consumer Healthcare.


Tags
First Published on Feb 2, 2024 9:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

When I say something, I mean it because I feel it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

When I say something, I mean it because I feel it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Brand Makers

Paytm and Fintech: FM Sitharaman hailed the youths' contribution to fintech; 'Won't comment on a particular company'

Paytm and Fintech: FM Sitharaman hailed the youths' contribution to fintech; 'Won't comment on a particular company'

Brand Makers

We are all very enthusiastic about fintech: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

We are all very enthusiastic about fintech: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Brand Makers

Bimlendra Jha steps down as managing director from Jindal Steel and Power

Bimlendra Jha steps down as managing director from Jindal Steel and Power

Brand Makers

Layoffs: Zoom plans to cut 150 jobs; close to 2 percent of its workforce

Layoffs: Zoom plans to cut 150 jobs; close to 2 percent of its workforce

Brand Makers

Vikram Anand to lead Infinera's India growth

Vikram Anand to lead Infinera's India growth

Brand Makers

Prantik Mazumdar moves on from Denstu Singapore; heads TiE Singapore as president

Prantik Mazumdar moves on from Denstu Singapore; heads TiE Singapore as president