NPCI names Sohini Rajola as Executive Director - Growth

ADVERTISEMENT
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced the appointment of Sohini Rajola as ‘Executive Director – Growth’.
Rajola will drive the widespread adoption of NPCI's payment solutions. She will lead product enhancement initiatives in alignment with strategic goals and market needs and drive innovative marketing strategies, spearhead business development, and go-to-market plans of the organisation. She will also be responsible for managing strategic alliances and partnerships with banking institutions, fintech firms, Government authorities and regulatory institutions.
Rajola brings over two decades of extensive experience across various domains in the payments and banking sectors. Prior to joining NPCI she was the Asia Pacific Regional Head at Western Union and served as the Digital Banking Head and Cards Head at Axis Bank before that.
Speaking on the appointment, Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer, NPCI said, “Sohini brings with her a wealth of experience in the payments and digital banking space. Her expertise will be invaluable in leading forward-thinking initiatives and driving innovative technical solutions to address both current and future market demands. We are confident that she will play a key role in advancing our mission to provide secure, seamless digital payment solutions for all. We welcome Sohini to the NPCI Group.”