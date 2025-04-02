Mauro Porcini joins Samsung Electronics as President & Chief Design Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Samsung Electronics has appointed Mauro Porcini as its President & Chief Design Officer, a newly created role at the company. A globally renowned design leader, Porcini brings decades of experience in shaping design cultures at some of the world’s most iconic brands, including 3M and PepsiCo.
Expressing his excitement about joining Samsung, Porcini wrote on LinkedIn, “Samsung is a company I’ve long admired—for its relentless drive to innovate, its deep commitment to excellence, its extraordinary growth trajectory, and its belief in the transformative power of design.”
Porcini’s career has spanned industries, continents and disciplines, from product innovation and strategy to branding and experience design. His foundation in technology and design began with a master’s thesis on wearable technologies at Politecnico di Milano, followed by roles at Philips Design, his own agency Wisemad and 3M before spending the past 13 years in the consumer goods sector at PepsiCo.
Now, at Samsung, he will collaborate with over 1,500 designers, visionary business leaders, and an advanced R&D team to push the boundaries of design and innovation. “The opportunity ahead is immense,” Porcini added. “Together, we will design the future—beautifully, meaningfully, and boldly.”
Porcini also shared a personal note about relocating to Seoul, South Korea with his wife, Carlotta, their children, and three Pomeranians—two of whom were originally born in Korea.