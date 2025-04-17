Nykaa bets big on body care, fragrances; Offline sales gain momentum

Fashion and beauty platform Nykaa is betting big on the body care and fragrances segment as CEO and Head of Owned Brands Adwaita Nayar projected that the segments would become the next "big growth drivers" for Nykaa.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Nayar said the company has observed an increased interest among Indian consumers in the body care and fragrances category.

"India is sort of awakening to this fragrance movement," Nayar said.

He added that the fragrance category will be a major focus for Nykaa this year, with the Wanderlust brand already nearing Rs 100 crore in sales. Additionally, the company is set to launch a new line, called Nykaa Perfumery, soon.

Further, Nayar said that the offline strategy of the company has started gaining momentum, with about 20-25% of the turnover of the company's brands coming from stores.

Nykaa opened 19 new stores in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

Nykaa's parent firm, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, has a market capitalisation of around Rs 54,540 crore. Its shares have gained close to 9% in the past year.